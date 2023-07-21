What a stunning home, with amazing views!!! Are you wanting an almost brand new home, with irrigation, landscaping, and already set up for your animals! Look no further than this beautiful 4 bed 2 bath beck built home, there is tile through out the home, and a covered back patio, which was an added upgrade when building, seller had also added a water line and water spigots to the horse pasture, a wood stove, and chicken coop will also stay.. Making this home literally move in ready for your animals and family!
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $465,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
“I’m entering in the race as not only a veteran as someone who has been in the fight before, but as a father of school-age children and an ent…
The Elko Police Department had released a statement in early March seeking the public’s help in locating Jones in regard to a “suspicious deat…
“This operation was in furtherance of a months-long investigation into drug trafficking in the Elko area”
A man was arrested this week on a felony warrant for lewdness with a 14- or 15-year-old child who told police he had her remove her clothing
ELKO -- The Elko combined SWAT team responded to the Ryndon area Monday afternoon when a man refused to turn over his child based on a tempora…