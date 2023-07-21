What a stunning home, with amazing views!!! Are you wanting an almost brand new home, with irrigation, landscaping, and already set up for your animals! Look no further than this beautiful 4 bed 2 bath beck built home, there is tile through out the home, and a covered back patio, which was an added upgrade when building, seller had also added a water line and water spigots to the horse pasture, a wood stove, and chicken coop will also stay.. Making this home literally move in ready for your animals and family!