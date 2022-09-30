This newer model Beck home sits on over 5 acres, offers 4 bedrooms, a 3 car garage, 2 baths and is BEAUTY for a great DEAL! The warm grey tones throughout, the high ceilings, including a tray ceiling in the large master, beautiful flooring and fine details in every room. The open concept living/dining/kitchen area is perfect for entertaining. The master has its own en suite bathroom complete with a double vanity, corner soaking tub and separate shower. Outside, you can enjoy unobstructed views of the Rubies from your covered back patio while you barbecue in the summer or watch snow fall in the winter. With over 5 FENCED acres at your disposable, the possibilities are endless. Acreage like this is hard to find these days!
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $469,000
