5,4,3,2,1!!! This newer model Beck home sits on over 5 acres, offers 4 bedrooms, a 3 car garage, 2 baths and is ONE GREAT DEAL!!! You'll love the modern grey tones throughout, the high ceilings, including a tray ceiling in the large master, beautiful flooring and fine details in every room. The open concept living/dining/kitchen area is perfect for entertaining. The gorgeous cabinets counters make the kitchen warm and inviting, the new appliances make cooking and cleaning easier, and there's an abundance of storage. The master has its own en suite bathroom complete with a double vanity, corner soaking tub and separate shower. Outside, you can enjoy unobstructed views of the Rubies from your covered back patio while you barbecue in the summer or watch snow fall in the winter. With over 5 acres at your disposable, the possibilities are endless. Build a workshop, store all your toys, get some animals! Don't miss out on this gem!
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $469,200
