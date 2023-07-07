Welcome to 187 Greencrest Drive! Pride of ownership is shown throughout this home! Walking into this immaculate home, you will notice the gorgeous upgraded flooring and love the open concept floor plan with lots of natural light. The kitchen is very spacious with a large island and beautiful selections making this kitchen bright and easy to see yourself living here. The kitchen stove/range has been upgraded to gas. All bedrooms are very clean and the owner's suite includes a jetted tub and a double vanity. The back yard is fenced for pets, dogs, guineas, and chickens, and the whole property is fenced with a drive gate at the entrance of the driveway. Lovely garden boxes located on the side of the house, along with a peaceful pasture area with beautiful wildflowers. The back deck is a low maintenance trex deck, there is a carport for extra covered parking as well as a RV electrical plugin. Plenty of room to build a shop or horse arena. You will feel right at home at this super clean and well taken care of home! The following items are not included with the property and are negotiable and maybe included with an acceptable offer: conex box, shed, pellet stove, fridge, safe in garage.