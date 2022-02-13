4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $475,000

Welcome to these beautiful views! This house is SO cute! As you walk in, you're greeted by the massive vaulted ceilings and the large windows showing off the Ruby Mountains! There is two bedrooms on the main floor with a full bathroom, along with the beautiful updated kitchen and living area. The basement is where you'll find another bedroom, living space/playroom and a full bathroom. The living space in the basement opens up to a large deck overlooking the spacious fenced backyard, perfect for watching your kids and pets make memories! There is TONS of storage under the house that can be found through the basement. Upstairs is where the master suite currently is. The views from this room are TO DIE FOR! Outside, you're situated on over 4 acres, with plenty of space for all your toys! There is a 24x46 shop that has a portion of it framed off for a mother in law's quarters- it's even been trenched for utilities to go out there. There is also RV power hook ups near the shop for the in-laws until that's finished! Don't miss out on this gorgeous home in the perfect location!