4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $479,000

This beautiful Aria model home is located on a quiet road with a stunning view of the mountains. You will be in awe of this open floor plan home with four bedrooms, two baths, and a sitting/bonus room. The stunning kitchen has ample pantry storage and a bar that is perfect for entertaining. Relax in the great room under a vaulted ceiling with a picture perfect view of the Ruby Mountains. On one end of the home the spacious main bedroom has an attached bathroom suite with walk-in closet. The other end of the home features a bathroom, two more bedrooms, and stairs to a third bedroom. There is plenty of space outside as this home has a large patio and sits on 1.26 acres of land. The beautiful lawn is set up on a sprinkler system and there's a drip system running the perimeter of the fully fenced yard. There is a separate fenced portion with a small shelter set up for animals. Come see all this home has to offer!

