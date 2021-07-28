4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $479,000

Model: The Armagosa Status Drywall. Price includes water softener, water filter and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including: microwave, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Upgrades included in the home are: 300 Amp Power to the home, Extended large garage bay by 2 ft, Brushed Nickel Faucet package. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. See Associated Docs for New Construction Color Selections, and list of upgrades added on Addendum 1 and Exterior Rendering. Photos are for illustration purposes only.