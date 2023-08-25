Model: The Amargosa Status - Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring in the dining, living room, kitchen, laundry and baths, 9' ceilings , central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. Standard features may have changed, some features may no longer be considered standard. Please note the refrigerator is no longer included.