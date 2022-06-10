 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $485,000

Why wait for new construction when you can get this home in mint condition! This gorgeous Amargosa floor plan offers 4 bedrooms in a spacious 2,115 sq ft floorplan. The large living room offers vaulted ceilings and leads you straight to the enormous kitchen with plenty of counter space, under cabinet lighting, corner pantry, large island & separate desk area. The master suite has elegant tray ceilings, a large closet & beautiful bathroom with a corner tub & separate tile shower. The backyard is fully fenced and has been landscaped with trees, shrubs & has a vegetable garden ready for this growing season! This home is only 2 years old and features granite countertops, tile backsplash, central air, stainless steel appliances, upgraded wood-grain tile in the kitchen and both bathroom & an insulated, primed & painted 3-car garage! Located just mins from the round-about on a corner cul-de-sac location, put this gem on your list of homes to see today!

