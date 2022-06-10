Why wait for new construction when you can get this home in mint condition! This gorgeous Amargosa floor plan offers 4 bedrooms in a spacious 2,115 sq ft floorplan. The large living room offers vaulted ceilings and leads you straight to the enormous kitchen with plenty of counter space, under cabinet lighting, corner pantry, large island & separate desk area. The master suite has elegant tray ceilings, a large closet & beautiful bathroom with a corner tub & separate tile shower. The backyard is fully fenced and has been landscaped with trees, shrubs & has a vegetable garden ready for this growing season! This home is only 2 years old and features granite countertops, tile backsplash, central air, stainless steel appliances, upgraded wood-grain tile in the kitchen and both bathroom & an insulated, primed & painted 3-car garage! Located just mins from the round-about on a corner cul-de-sac location, put this gem on your list of homes to see today!
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $485,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested on a charge of open murder after police were called to her southside residence and found her kneeling near h…
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Wednesday evening at a trailer park on a charge of open murder.
ELKO – Two 19-year-olds from surrounding states remain missing in separate cases being investigated by the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.
ELKO – Three students were arrested Wednesday afternoon at Spring Creek Middle School following an alleged assault on a fellow student.
ELKO – A Spring Creek woman died when her motorcycle ran off the side of the Jiggs Highway on the night of May 31.
Authorities say the person killed when a steel crossbar collapsed at a freeway construction project was a Las Vegas police officer. A police procession on U.S. 95 followed the removal of the officer’s body more than six hours after the 7 a.m. Friday incident at U.S. 95 and the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas. The officer’s name wasn't immediately made public, and it wasn't immediately clear if he was on-duty at the time. A state transportation spokesman says an oversized piece of construction equipment towed on a trailer dislodged the beam erected as a height warning for trucks approaching an interchange overpass work zone.
ELKO – Nevada State Police confiscated more than 17 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop north of Ely.
ELKO – A Carlin man originally arrested on attempted murder charges in 2018 will be released from prison next month after serving time on less…
ELKO – A missing Utah man called family members from his home two days after he was seen in Montello, Nevada, according to the Elko County She…
ELKO – A Spring Creek man who served time in prison and was ordered to pay more than $700,000 restitution following a DUI crash was arrested o…