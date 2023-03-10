This home feels & looks new but the hard work outside is done! Sitting on the 14th hole & capturing one of the best views of the Rubies, this exceptional home offers all your needs, plus some incredible bonuses. This home begins w/ an expansive open concept, perfect for entertaining; a very workable kitchen, offering ample amounts of storage & counterspace, stainless appliances, quartz counters, & to top it off, an upgraded induction range. Beyond the main living spaces, the split bedroom floorplan offers privacy, & you will not want to miss the primary bedroom suite, w/ double sinks, a jetted tub, separate shower stall, & one of the largest closets ever! The upstairs also does not disappoint, w/ another bedroom, desk area, & bath. The laundry provides great storage, a laundry sink, & Sellers are leaving the washer/dryer. But that is not all, the garage is massive, it is wired for 220v, & boasts even more storage in an understairs storage room. Did I mention the mature landscaping? Check out this landscape design providing a mixture of softscape, rocks, bark, lawn, a tiered patio & stairway, plus a convenient composite deck to capture the perfect views right outside your door.