Model: The Amargosa Status - Not Permitted. This lot is available as land only for $75,000. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, Luxury vinyl flooring in the kitchen, dining, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range. Photos are for illustration purposes only. Standard features may have changed, some features may no longer be considered standard. Builder to pay $10,000 towards Buyer's closing costs, mortgage insurance, or interest rate buy-down. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender.