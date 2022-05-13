4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $490,000

Welcome to the home you will fall in love with! Within the home you will notice the custom white cabinets, hardwood floors, gorgeous granite countertops and a newly constructed home without the long wait! With a sprawling open concept floor plan there is enough room to roam inside and outside because this gem sits on 2.8 acres. If you're looking for a clean slate to make your own, a newly built home with four bedrooms make this a MUST SEE! This home was barely lived in since it was constructed and is ready for it's new owner! Is that you?