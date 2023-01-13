Model: The Amargosa with Covered Patio. Status - Permitted. This lot is available as land only for $75,000. Buyer may choose colors up to. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay $10,000 towards Buyer's closing costs, mortgage insurance, or interest rate buy-down. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. Standard features may have changed, some features may no longer be considered standard.
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $494,100
Related to this story
Most Popular
"Bumble," an AKC champion, was being transported from Elko, Minnesota to California when he got away during a stop at the Flying J station in Wells.
Elko County Sheriff’s deputies were called Sunday afternoon to a Spring Creek residence on a report of two people trespassing
The engineering challenges of construction this far below the surface are formidable.
“We believe the occupants of the vehicle might be able to help us with this case, but we need the public’s help”
Police were told that a maroon Chevy Malibu had been stolen from a woman who was in jail on drug trafficking charges
Anthony P. Burnett, 55, of Elko was arrested Jan. 2, 2023, at 2944 Mountain City Highway for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. B…
ELKO – Two crashes with injuries were reported on Elko-area highways Tuesday afternoon by Nevada State Police.
ELKO – Elko City Council members were asked Tuesday to let voters decide if ballparks should be moved to make way for a $52 million recreation…
SPRING CREEK – Outdoor auxiliary lighting will have a stricter definition for Spring Creek Association residents under the Committee of Archit…
At nearly 9,000 feet elevation, this is the highest SNOTEL in the Ruby Mountains