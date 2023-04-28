Model: The Amargosa Status - Not Permitted. This lot is available as land only for $75,000. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, Luxury vinyl flooring in the kitchen, dining, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range. Photos are for illustration purposes only. Standard features may have changed, some features may no longer be considered standard. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender.