4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $497,105

MH5 is a spacious 2029 sq ft 4 bed, 3 bath home with a 3 car garage.The open concept layout ties the formal living room, dining room area, and spacious kitchen seamlessly together as one. Kitchen boasts matching stainless steel appliances including our signature side by side gourmet refrigerator/freezer unit, 3 cm granite, an over sized center granite island, and a retractable pot filler just above the range. All rooms are spacious and there is recessed canned lighting throughout the home all on dimmer switches. The large master offers large walk in closet and a master bath which features large double sink granite vanity, deep soaker tub, and a huge tiled shower with seamless glass doors and over head rain shower head. Standard features include: 3 CM granite, 8 ft front door, soft close drawers, recessed canned lights, Moen motion sense kitchen faucet, stainless steel appliances, single basin kitchen sink, pot filler in kitchen, vented hood, gourmet refrigerator, rectangular sinks, elongated toilet bowls, rain shower head, waterproof luxury vinyl plank flooring, tile, and carpet. Central air. Taxes have not yet been assessed, buyer to verify. Home may vary from illustration.