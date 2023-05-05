Model: The Amargosa. Status - Permitted. Lot includes existing 25' X 40' shop. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Luxury vinyl plank flooring in the entry, dining room, kitchen, laundry and baths, granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, dishwasher, electric smooth top range. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. Standard features may have changed, some features may no longer be considered standard.