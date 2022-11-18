Lovely new construction with massive garage! This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bath on the main level. Large kitchen is complete with breakfast bar, gas range with hood, microwave / oven combo, walk in pantry and open to the living and dining. Dining room is just off the covered patio set up for entertaining and views of the Rubies. Additional bedroom and kids play area or separate living area above the garage. Located on just over 4 acres with room to grow! Agent is a principal owner of property.
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $499,980
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Spring Creek man died in a crash on Interstate 80 after stopping his vehicle in the right travel lane at night with no lights on
ELKO – A man was arrested on non-felony charges after he allegedly pushed his pregnant girlfriend down a flight of stairs and later punched he…
Two victims of a fatal collision on U.S. Highway 95 near Winnemucca have been identified by Nevada State Police.
ELKO – An Owyhee man was arrested early Friday morning on a felony DUI charge after his vehicle crashed into the river north of Wildhorse, res…
Elko County firefighters extinguished two blazes on Saturday, one involving a commercial truck and another a garage.
ELKO – A former Elko County Sheriff’s deputy will face a retrial on sexual assault and controlled substance charges stemming from a split verd…
ELKO — A special Elko City Council meeting scheduled Tuesday on the future of managing Ruby View Golf Course was abruptly canceled Monday afte…
A Nevada driver was killed in a crash caused by unsafe passing.
Recently featured on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Parker described what it is like to gain such success
Officials say all four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a home near campus on Sunday are considered victims in the case, but police have yet to release the cause of death or other details. Mayor Art Bettge said that the deaths were believed to have occurred hours before the bodies were discovered, prompting police to determine there wasn't an active threat to the community. Police found the students dead in a home near the Moscow, Idaho campus. No one had been taken into custody by Monday evening. The university canceled school on Monday and increased campus security, but some students opted to leave for Thanksgiving break early because of safety concerns.