Model: The Zephyr with Covered Patio. Status - Drywall. All colors and finishes have been selected by the builder and cannot be changed. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $501,000
