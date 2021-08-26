Looking for a home with style, then come and view this one! Four bedrooms ( 3 upstairs, 1 downstairs), 3 bathrooms (master bath is super roomy with double sinks, cabinets, jetted tub, separate shower--the other 2 bedrooms upstairs share a Jack & Jill bathroom with double sinks, 4th bedroom (office/craft/reloading) located off the living room and close to the 3rd bathroom. The living room and dining area ceiling is a steep vault with pine tongue and groove ceiling. The kitchen has a ton of cabinets and counter top space (owners just installed new granite in kitchen, wet bar & downstairs bath) cook stove is propane with oven plus a electric wall oven, dishwasher, fridge and pantry. The family room has room to spare with the propane stove with rock wall accent and wood mantle plus a wet bar with bar sink, fridge and cabinets. Decorative parking pad (check out pictures), 600 sq.ft. rear trex deck partially covered plus a spacious front patio by the front entry. Mature landscaping with mature trees and automatic sprinkler system. Decorative split rail fence and asphalt driveway. This is a 2.13 flat lot. The way the home was placed you can build a huge shop or two! Views, Views,Views!
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $505,900
