4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $515,000

Welcome to 607 Abarr Dr! This is an Oxford Model home with the bonus room option. This home has had one owner since it was built in 2017 and has been taken care of with a white-glove. Above and beyond the meticulous care, it has received many upgraded features such as, a pellet stove, front and rear yard watering system, extended cement patio in the back, and risers put in the septic tank for easy maintenance. This home truly has so much to offer between the ample space in the three car garage and wonderful fenced back yard to the welcoming open floor plan when you first enter the home. As you walk through the home, you will encounter quality features like granite counter tops, grand tile flooring, whirlpool tub, tile walk in shower, inviting custom accent wall in the living room, large walk in closet in the main bedroom, and much more.

