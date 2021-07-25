Enjoy sunrises and sunsets from the deck featuring views of the Ruby Mountains and South Fork. Sitting on 10 acres this home features 4 bedrooms with a possible 5th bedroom downstairs and 3 bathrooms. The large mudroom/laundry room greets you upon entry through the back doors. Once inside on the main level, you find an open concept living featuring a large kitchen with granite countertops and a walk-in pantry. The living room offers large windows of the valley and a pellet stove along with a gas fireplace for those cold mornings. Downstairs you will find a walk-out basement with a game/ media room additional bedroom and bathroom and lots of storage space. The downstairs has an additional laundry room along with the possibility of a 5th bedroom. Outside you will find a 30x50 Greenhouse, Chicken coup, fenced horse corral, pistol range, dog run, newly planted trees along with a detached garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $515,000
