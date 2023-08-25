New construction home in the heart of Spring Creek! This floor plan offers a very spacious open living, GOURMET kitchen that includes an island, double oven, smooth top counter stove and pot filler, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, laundry, oversized & insulated 3 car garage, covered front porch, and an 18x18 covered back patio! Beautiful CUSTOM BUILT white cabinetry, with elegant hardware, granite countertops, Moen brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & water proof flooring, and upgraded & LARGER size windows throughout. Master bedroom with tray ceiling, double sink, tile shower/bath, and walk in closet. Feel less stressed with LOW utility costs with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating and cooling system, NO PROPANE, heated/cooled crawlspace, 30 year architectural roof, and an overall superior built home! Home is constructed by Gold Town Builders LLC. Listing Agent to contribute a $1,200 allowance towards buyer(s) choice!
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $518,000
