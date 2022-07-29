Lovely new construction with massive garage! This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bath on the main level. Large kitchen is complete with breakfast bar, gas range with hood, microwave / oven combo, walk in pantry and open to the living and dining. Dining room is just off the covered patio set up for entertaining and views of the Rubies. Additional bedroom and kids play area or separate living area above the garage. Located on just over 4 acres with room to grow! Agent is a principal owner of property.
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $518,980
