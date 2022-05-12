Model - The Zephyr with Covered Patio. Status: Permitting. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $522,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – Jury selection began Monday in Elko District Court for the murder trial of Bryce Dickey, who is accused of killing 16-year-old Gabriell…
Travis R. Nichols, 25, of Reno was arrested May 1, 2022, at Fourth and River streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and viola…
ELKO – The death penalty was taken off the table in the murder trial of Bryce Dickey, who is accused of killing 16-year-old Gabrielle “Britney…
Law enforcement authorities in Fernley are once again searching for a missing woman.
ELKO – Prosecutors continued their presentation of evidence Thursday in Elko District Court in the trial of Bryce Dickey, who is accused of ki…
ELKO – Jurors learned about how video surveillance and social media played a part in the search for Gabrielle “Britney” Ujlaky during the seco…
ELKO – A Spring Creek man pulled over for driving erratically in the roundabout was completely naked and three firearms that he was not legall…
ELKO – When will a secondary access road between Spring Creek and Elko be constructed?
ELKO – A Carlin man was booked on a felony charge of violating a woman’s extended protection order after repeatedly calling her and asking her…
May 2Michael P. Hart, 45, and Elizabeth A. Hart, 45, both of Spring Creek