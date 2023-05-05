Model: The Amargosa with Covered Patio. Status - Permitted. Buyer may choose colors up to. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, Luxury Vinyl flooring in the kitchen, dining, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range. Standard features may have changed, some features may no longer be considered standard. Please note Refrigerator is no longer included. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $523,299
