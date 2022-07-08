 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $529,980

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $529,980

Lovely new construction with massive garage! This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bath on the main level. Large kitchen is complete with breakfast bar, gas range with hood, microwave / oven combo, walk in pantry and open to the living and dining. Dining room is just off the covered patio set up for entertaining and views of the Rubies. Additional bedroom and kids play area or separate living area above the garage. Located on just over 4 acres with room to grow! Agent is a principal owner of property.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nevada Copper seeks funding, suspends mining

Nevada Copper seeks funding, suspends mining

Nevada Copper said that if it is not able to put together the necessary financing, it “will not be able to continue carrying on business in the ordinary course and may need to pursue proceedings for creditor protection.

5 arrested on child internet sex charges

5 arrested on child internet sex charges

“The operation’s focus was to identify and arrest individuals targeting minor children over the internet for purposes of sexual abuse.” Rupert Police Department Sgt. Sam Kuoha said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News