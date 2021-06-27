Looking for a home with style, then come and view this one! Four bedrooms ( 3 upstairs, 1 downstairs), 3 bathrooms (master bath is super roomy with double sinks, cabinets, jetted tub, separate shower--the other 2 bedrooms upstairs share a Jack & Jill bathroom with double sinks, 4th bedroom (office/craft/reloading) located off the living room and close to the 3rd bathroom. The living room and dining area ceiling is a steep vault with pine tongue and groove ceiling. The kitchen has a ton of cabinets and counter top space (owners just installed new granite in kitchen, wet bar & downstairs bath) cook stove is propane with oven plus a electric wall oven, dishwasher, fridge and pantry. The family room has room to spare with the propane stove with rock wall accent and wood mantle plus a wet bar with bar sink, fridge and cabinets. Decorative parking pad (check out pictures), 600 sq.ft. rear trex deck partially covered plus a spacious front patio by the front entry. Mature landscaping with mature trees and automatic sprinkler system. Decorative split rail fence and asphalt driveway. This is a 2.13 flat lot. The way the home was placed you can build a huge shop or two! Views, Views,Views!
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $530,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – School Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson has tendered her resignation from the Elko County School District.
The Sheriff’s Office does not monitor ankle bracelets placed by a private company.
ELKO – A man who fired several shots at a Nevada Department of Transportation employee on June 16 may have been involved in a Northern Califor…
ELKO – Northeastern Nevada sheriffs were recognized Sunday for their special role in government, as a crowd of a few hundred people gathered i…
ELKO – Mormon crickets are showing up in the western part of Elko and north along Mountain City Highway, and the state is baiting the crickets…
“We acquired the properties (Red Lion, Gold Country Inn and Casino and High Desert Inn) in 2019 and wanted to expand our reach in northern Nevada. We started with the Wendover properties.”
ELKO – The school district is seeking more local and parental control over mask mandates and the possibility of required Covid vaccinations in…