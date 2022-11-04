 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $534,000

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $534,000

Model: The Zephyr 2021 Status - Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Builder is including a covered patio, 80 " Electric fireplace w tile surround and mantle in the Living room, Oversized Quartz waterfall island in the kitchen, free standing tub in master bathroom, farmhouse sink in kitchen, double wall oven, upgraded hardware and faucet package, luxury vinyl plank flooring in all rooms except bedrooms. Stone veneer exterior. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay $10,000 towards Buyer's closing costs, mortgage insurance, or interest rate buy-down. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko man accused of knife assault

Elko man accused of knife assault

ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Monday afternoon for assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly confronting another man with a knife during …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News