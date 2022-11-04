4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $534,000

Model: The Zephyr 2021 Status - Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Builder is including a covered patio, 80 " Electric fireplace w tile surround and mantle in the Living room, Oversized Quartz waterfall island in the kitchen, free standing tub in master bathroom, farmhouse sink in kitchen, double wall oven, upgraded hardware and faucet package, luxury vinyl plank flooring in all rooms except bedrooms. Stone veneer exterior. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay $10,000 towards Buyer's closing costs, mortgage insurance, or interest rate buy-down. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.
RENO — A 48-year-old Winnemucca man died Tuesday after being accidentally shot by his friend on a hunting trip.
February 26, 2005—October 27, 2022
A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured Monday evening at the intersection of 12th and Idaho streets.
People Magazine Investigates is conducting interviews about the Bryce Dickey murder case.
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Monday afternoon for assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly confronting another man with a knife during …
ELKO – An Elko man changed his plea after prosecutors lowered the charge in a trailer court shooting that killed one person and injured anothe…
ELKO – Need some advice or a laugh? Auntie Coolette has plenty of both for her TikTok followers.
ELKO – Police are looking for a “person of interest” after a woman was shot in the leg Tuesday morning.
ELKO – Three people died when their vehicles collided on U.S. Highway 95 north of Winnemucca.
