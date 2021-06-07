4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $539,000

Model: The Spring Creek II Status - Permitted. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. This home also includes the following upgrades: vertical Vinyl Siding, Stone Veneer, Upgraded garage doors with windows, Luxury vinyl plank flooring, 2 cabinet colors in the kitchen, upgraded 3 cm granite, Black hardware package, Square sinks in bathrooms, freestanding tub in MB, 4' shower pan w Euro Glass in MB, rain shower head in MB, Single Basin stainless steel farmhouse sink, Black Faucet package, Pulls on drawers and knobs on cabinet doors, 250' Extended Driveway. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. View More