Introducing the Elko Grande, that sits on 2.27 acres outside of the Spring Creek Association with a PRIVATE WELL THAT HAS HIGH QUALITY H20! This floor plan offers a very spacious open living, GOURMET kitchen, dining, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry, oversized & insulated 3 car garage, covered front porch, and an 18x18 covered back patio! Beautiful CUSTOM BUILT natural walnut cabinetry, with elegant hardware, granite countertops, MOEN brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & water proof flooring, & 45oz carpet. You will enjoy the peaceful views looking out from the upgraded & LARGER size windows throughout! Master bedroom with tray ceiling, tile shower/bath, and walk in closet. Feel less stressed with LOW utility costs with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating and cooling system, heated/cooled crawlspace, 30 year architectural roof, and an overall superior built home! Property to be graded and left with a flat area for a future workshop as well! Home is constructed by Gold Town Builders LLC. Framing stage is finished. Come take a look! Estimated time of completion to be December 15, 2021. Agent and owner are related.
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $548,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The body was found last week by a hunter
A search warrant was issued for Dudley’s home and four other minor children were found there
ELKO – A juvenile is facing felony charges after a school shooting threat was posted via social media.
ELKO – An Elko man died early Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 between Elko and Wells.
ELKO – Four Elko County residents were selected to fill vacancies on the school board Tuesday, with one seat left empty.
ELKO – Deputies tracked down a shooting suspect from Utah and recovered a woman who had been shot and driven into Elko County on Thursday afternoon.
ELKO – A report on a pedestrian injury that occurred on Mountain City Highway earlier this month has been forwarded to the Elko City Attorney …
ELKO – A Crescent Valley man was arrested on multiple felony charges after police tracked down a vehicle used in the crimes.
ELKO — “I’m trying to figure out how to get our mule deer back,” Elko County Commissioner Wilde Brough told fellow commissioners this month.