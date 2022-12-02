Model: The Amargosa with Covered Patio Status - Complete . Colors have been selected by the Builder. Price includes a water softener, water filter, and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay $5,000 towards Buyer's closing costs, mortgage insurance, or interest rate buy-down. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are of the finished home. The annual fee for Road maintenance is TBD (see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $560,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ordered to serve 7 to 18 years in prison by District Judge Kriston Hill
ELKO – An Elko man who was arrested in August for assault with a deadly weapon was arrested again on Thanksgiving Day for failing to appear in…
A casino surveillance operator was the victim of a car burglary at the casino where he worked.
The policy for personnel now is part of a three-prong weapons policy that covers a visitors policy adopted in April and the policy for students that is pre-2012
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested on a felony warrant Monday after police said they located a stolen trailer outside his motel room earlier this year.
Police said one suspect was carrying heroin and meth, the other fentanyl and a stolen firearm
Additional injury crashes were reported Friday morning near Spring Creek High School and on Interstate 80 in Elko and Battle Mountain
Department 1 – Judge Kriston Hill
ELKO – Two-thirds to three-quarters of students, parents and staff favor switching to a four-day week at Elko and Spring Creek schools, accord…
Snowfall will make for some very difficult driving conditions and travel should be avoided if possible in this area from around 4 p.m. through at least 10 p.m.