4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $560,000

Model: The Amargosa with Covered Patio Status - Complete . Colors have been selected by the Builder. Price includes a water softener, water filter, and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay $5,000 towards Buyer's closing costs, mortgage insurance, or interest rate buy-down. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are of the finished home. The annual fee for Road maintenance is TBD (see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs

