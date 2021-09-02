4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $562,850

OUTSIDE OF HOA! All electric! This 3384 sq ft home boasts 4 bed 3 bath & 3 car garage. Open concept layout with vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and granite breakfast bar tying the living room, kitchen & informal dining area seamlessly together as one. You'll find a formal dining room and an office with glass french doors as you enter the home.Spacious living room offers an exit onto back deck. Kitchen has tons of counter space, deep single basin sink, and rich wooden custom cabinetry. Appliances stay. All bedrooms are spacious. Master has door to the over sized back deck giving you your own peaceful place to enjoy morning coffee. Master bath is newly remodeled with an elevated step up soaker tub, separate shower, and vanity/sink. Fully finished walk out basement with spacious family room ideal for a man cave, theatre room, or game room YOU CHOOSE! 2 bed & 3rd bath located downstairs. Coal/wood burning furnace located in basement as secondary heating source making your utility bills so low! Sellers monthly utilities average under $200 w/ coal furnace use. Bonus ATV garage located in back of home ideal for all your toys!. Hot tub, chicken coop & 20x60 dog run. Viewing offers 6/6.