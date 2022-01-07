4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $563,000

Model: The Spring Creek Status - Drywall. All colors and finishes have been selected by the builder and cannot be changed. See selections in Associated Docs. Estimated Close of Escrow date is 4/1/2022. Price includes water softener, water filter and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. Annual fee for Road maintenance is TBD (see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs