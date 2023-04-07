Model: The Amargosa. Status - Not Permitted. This lot is available as land only for $155,000. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water softener, water filter, and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. Standard features may have changed, some features may no longer be considered standard. Please note the refrigerator is no longer included. The annual fee for Road maintenance is TBD: see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs. Map location is approximate - Buyer to verify.
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $564,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Lamoille woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly depositing a $9,545 check that belonged to a recent widow
When hoaxers claimed there was an active shooter at Wells High School on Monday morning they probably didn’t realize that school was out for s…
The parties went into negotiations in February of this year, which led to the new three-year agreement.
Department 1 – Judge Kriston HillMarch 23Ruby Jo Michelle Lee Cordova, 36, pleaded guilty to arson in the third degree, was given a suspended …
March 30