Don't miss out on your opportunity to own this brand new (under construction) Bailey Home! The Lakemoor model is truly a dream home. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths on the main level with open living space, large kitchen, great room dining nook and bonus area for either formal dining or office, upgraded finishes, large master suite, walk-in closet. Upper level includes 2 additional bedrooms with jack & jill bath as well as an additional bonus room. 3 car garage, wrap-around porch, and back covered patio. Taxes are estimated . Photos are of older model on a different lot with different selections. View More
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $569,780
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – An Elko Police Department officer must have been surprised when a man allegedly offered to sell him drugs on a downtown street.
ELKO – A driver died Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash north of Elko.
It will not apply to universities or schools that have agreements with local tribes like Elko High School, which got permission in 1994 from the Elko Band Council of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Indians to use “Indians” as its mascot.
Several from the audience handed donations to Commissioner Rex Steninger during the meeting, including Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza, who said “it is very rewarding, very uplifting to have this resolution.”
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Spring Creek and Elko High School seniors experienced different weather conditions during graduation ceremonies due to a thunderstorm that rol…
ELKO – A Mesquite woman was arrested early Saturday morning in a vehicle that had been reported stolen less than two days earlier from a downt…
Twenty-three people in the Elko and Spring Creek area reported feeling the quake
ELKO – Elko County’s active COVID-19 cases have dropped below 100 but the case rate remains the highest in the state, and test positivity has …