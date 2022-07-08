4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $569,900

Model: The Lakeridge. Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors.The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD.Price includes water softener, water filter, and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. The annual fee for Road maintenance is TBD: see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs. Map location is approximate - Buyer to verify.