 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $575,000

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $575,000

New construction home that sits on 2 acres in the heart of Spring Creek! This floor plan offers a very spacious open living, GOURMET kitchen that includes an island, double oven, smooth top counter stove and pot filler, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, laundry, oversized & insulated 3 car garage, covered front porch, and an 18x18 covered back patio! Beautiful CUSTOM BUILT white cabinetry, with elegant hardware, granite countertops, Moen brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & water proof flooring, and upgraded & LARGER size windows throughout. Master bedroom with tray ceiling, double sink, tile shower/bath, and walk in closet. Feel less stressed with LOW utility costs with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating and cooling system, heated/cooled crawlspace, 30 year architectural roof, and an overall superior built home! Property is graded and left with a flat area for a future workshop as well! Home is constructed by Gold Town Builders LLC.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nevada Copper seeks funding, suspends mining

Nevada Copper seeks funding, suspends mining

Nevada Copper said that if it is not able to put together the necessary financing, it “will not be able to continue carrying on business in the ordinary course and may need to pursue proceedings for creditor protection.

5 arrested on child internet sex charges

5 arrested on child internet sex charges

“The operation’s focus was to identify and arrest individuals targeting minor children over the internet for purposes of sexual abuse.” Rupert Police Department Sgt. Sam Kuoha said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News