Model: The Spring Creek Status - Finish. All colors and finishes have been selected by the builder and cannot be changed. See selections in Associated Docs. Estimated Close of Escrow date is 4/1/2022. Price includes water softener, water filter and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. Annual fee for Road maintenance is TBD (see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $578,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – A California man was arrested Saturday night after a police chase and crash that followed a road rage incident on Mountain City Highway.
ELKO – A man accused of downloading child pornography to his Google account was given a suspended sentence in a plea agreement and won’t be re…
ELKO – A Spring Creek man who was arrested three months ago following two police chases and a crash was arrested again Sunday on charges of st…
ELKO – Officers serving a temporary protection order got more than they bargained for.
ELKO – An Elko man accused of a drive-by shooting at a northside Elko home in October 2019 was sentenced to up to 40 months in prison followin…
ELKO – An Owyhee man who was jailed on a charge of lewdness with a child has been given a suspended sentence following a plea agreement.
ELKO – An Elko man accused of pointing a knife at a woman was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit assau…
The officer requested a warrant for domestic violence but the Elko County District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint on more serious charges
ELKO – More than 320 students at Great Basin College are being honored for their high achievement during the Fall 2021 semester with the relea…
Department 2 – Judge Al Kacin