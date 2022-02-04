 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $578,000

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $578,000

Model: The Spring Creek Status - Finish. All colors and finishes have been selected by the builder and cannot be changed. See selections in Associated Docs. Estimated Close of Escrow date is 4/1/2022. Price includes water softener, water filter and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. Annual fee for Road maintenance is TBD (see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko man sentenced in knife assault

Elko man sentenced in knife assault

ELKO – An Elko man accused of pointing a knife at a woman was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit assau…

GBC announces Fall 2021 Dean's List

GBC announces Fall 2021 Dean's List

ELKO – More than 320 students at Great Basin College are being honored for their high achievement during the Fall 2021 semester with the relea…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News