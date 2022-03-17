Model: The Zephyr. Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water softener, water filter, and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. The annual fee for Road maintenance is TBD (see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs.)
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $584,200
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – Political newcomers tossed their hat into the ring this week, running for election in several City and County races.
ELKO – Two candidates vying for Elko County Sheriff are seeking changes in leadership of the department.
ELKO – A former bank building has new life as a hub for several local businesses.
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Wednesday on child endangerment and firearms charges after she allegedly refused to release a child she was …
ELKO – An Elko Police Department officer seized packages of heroin, meth and fentanyl during a traffic stop Wednesday night.
ELKO – A Ryndon man has been ordered to register as a sex offender after being convicted of lewdness for groping a female taxi cab driver who …
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Yerington is seeking the public’s help in finding a possible kidnapping victim.
The Elko High School student declined the offer and notified her father
ELKO – Two men from the Reno area have been sentenced for unlawful possession of a game animal following an October 2020 hunt near Jarbidge.
Department 1 – Judge Kriston HillMarch 2