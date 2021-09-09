Don't miss out on your opportunity to own this brand new (under construction) Bailey Home! The Lakemore model is truly a dream home. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths on the main level with open living space, large kitchen, great room dining nook and bonus area for either formal dining or office, upgraded finishes, large master suite, walk-in closet. Upper level includes 2 additional bedrooms with jack & jill bath as well as an additional bonus room. 3 car garage, wrap-around porch, and back covered patio. Taxes are estimated . Photos are of older model on a different lot with different selections.
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $584,900
