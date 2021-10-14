 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $589,000

Introducing the Elko Grande, that sits on 2.27 acres outside of the Spring Creek Association with a PRIVATE WELL THAT HAS HIGH QUALITY H20! This floor plan offers a very spacious open living, GOURMET kitchen, dining, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry, oversized & insulated 3 car garage, covered front porch, and an 18x18 covered back patio! Beautiful CUSTOM BUILT natural walnut cabinetry, with elegant hardware, granite countertops, MOEN brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & water proof flooring, & 45oz carpet. You will enjoy the peaceful views looking out from the upgraded & LARGER size windows throughout! Master bedroom with tray ceiling, tile shower/bath, and walk in closet. Feel less stressed with low utility costs with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating and cooling system, heated/cooled crawlspace, 30 year architectural roof, and an overall superior built home! Property to be graded and left with a flat area for a future workshop as well! Home is constructed by Gold Town Builders LLC. Framing stage is finished. Come take a look! Estimated time of completion to be December 15, 2021. Agent and owner are related.

