Welcome to 1056 Tobiano Road This stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 3024 sq. ft. fully fenced home sits on 10 USABLE acres outside of the HOA. This home features your own private well with a hookup for generator power. The 960 sq ft RV/Boat Storage is tall enough to accommodate most 5th wheel RV's and a 1200 sq ft pole barn has multiple bays for your storage needs. The exterior of this beautiful home is vinyl and metal siding with a metal roof great low maintenance feature. Inside this exceptional ALL ELECTRIC home you are greeted with a cabin feel, large windows for a mountain view and a wood burning stove for those cold nights. Don't miss the hidden room. The kitchen features hardwood cabinets and granite counter tops and a large walk in pantry. You will notice the hardwood is carried on throughout the home. On the Lower level is the master suite with an onset bathroom and large walk in closet. You have an additional half bath off of the kitchen great for guests Upstairs features 3 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom with a loft style family room! This is a home you do not want to miss!
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $590,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – An Elko man who served prison time following an armed robbery in 2012 was arrested Saturday for allegedly busting a car window and stea…
Gabriel Jim was originally charged with sexual assault on a child under the age of 16
ELKO – A wave of incumbents filed for elected office on Monday, the first day of filing for the upcoming election.
ELKO – What will the future of air service be in Elko?
Also in the trunk was “a large amount of 9mm ammo.”
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A police report says a 59-year-old motorist’s sports car was “at full acceleration,” going more than 100 mph into a busy cros…
ELKO – Last year was the deadliest on Nevada roads in 14 years, with more than one traffic fatality per day across the state and more than one…
ELKO – An Elko County Jail inmate is accused of punching another inmate repeatedly in the face and body while he slept, then charging a deputy…
Bench warrants were issued twice in 2021 after she failed to appear in court on the charges
The U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration has released its preliminary report on the fatal accident at the Nevada Gold Mines Cortez under…