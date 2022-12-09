New construction home that sits on 2 acres in the heart of Spring Creek! This floor plan offers a very spacious open living, GOURMET kitchen that includes an island, double oven, smooth top counter stove and pot filler, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, laundry, oversized & insulated 3 car garage, covered front porch, and an 18x18 covered back patio! Beautiful CUSTOM BUILT white cabinetry, with elegant hardware, granite countertops, Moen brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & water proof flooring, and upgraded & LARGER size windows throughout. Master bedroom with tray ceiling, double sink, tile shower/bath, and walk in closet. Feel less stressed with LOW utility costs with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating and cooling system, heated/cooled crawlspace, 30 year architectural roof, and an overall superior built home! Property is graded and left with a flat area for a future workshop as well! Home is constructed by Gold Town Builders LLC.
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $608,000
