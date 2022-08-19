4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $609,000

Check out this like new beautifully built beck home, the sunrise model, with a LARGE detached shop. Complete with everything you need plus more, home has extended concrete patio, concrete walk ways around the entire home and from home to shop, water filtration system and soft water system, wood fire place that keeps the entire home warm in the winter months, added counter space in the kitchen, covered back patio, large wood storage shed, a 2400 sq foot insulated shop with 220 v hook ups, two lean two's on each side that are completely covered and also have cement, the entire drive way is graveled, sprinkler system in back to the grass and planters, fenced back yard. This home is a beauty and has SO much to offer! There is a list of upgrades in the doc tab.. THIS HOME HAS FEATURES GALORE!