 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $610,000

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $610,000

This is a custom-built, 2019 Silva home featuring 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms with a split bedroom floor plan and larger sized bedrooms. You will have plenty of open space in this 2,254 sq/ft one-level home sitting on 4.52 acres. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, a double oven, and a pantry. The master bathroom has a large walk-in closet, as well as a soaker tub, a beautiful shower, and his and her sinks. No need to worry about a high water bill since the home features zeroscape in the front and the back yards with apple and cherry trees . Outside you will enjoy the 30x46 shop that has been converted into a horse barn with 4 nice stalls with automatic waterers, feeders, and stall mats. The shop/barn has its own 200amp service, is insulated, has power, a large propane heater, and concrete flooring. The back has one large fenced area with an auto waterer, and there is also a rectangular round pen to the side of the shop/barn, making this a horse lover's dream! Don't have horses? That's ok too, convert the barn back into your dream shop. The home also includes a small workshop with a full underground bunker and a small shed used as tack room.

People are also reading…

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko assemblyman suspect in battery

Elko assemblyman suspect in battery

ELKO – On Wednesday, April 6, at approximately 1:15 p.m., a citizen stated he observed State Assemblyman John Ellison driving his vehicle over…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News