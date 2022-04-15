4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $610,000

This is a custom-built, 2019 Silva home featuring 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms with a split bedroom floor plan and larger sized bedrooms. You will have plenty of open space in this 2,254 sq/ft one-level home sitting on 4.52 acres. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, a double oven, and a pantry. The master bathroom has a large walk-in closet, as well as a soaker tub, a beautiful shower, and his and her sinks. No need to worry about a high water bill since the home features zeroscape in the front and the back yards with apple and cherry trees . Outside you will enjoy the 30x46 shop that has been converted into a horse barn with 4 nice stalls with automatic waterers, feeders, and stall mats. The shop/barn has its own 200amp service, is insulated, has power, a large propane heater, and concrete flooring. The back has one large fenced area with an auto waterer, and there is also a rectangular round pen to the side of the shop/barn, making this a horse lover's dream! Don't have horses? That's ok too, convert the barn back into your dream shop. The home also includes a small workshop with a full underground bunker and a small shed used as tack room.