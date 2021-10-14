4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $612,000

This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located on a little over 6 acres is nothing short of peace and quiet. Space in every direction gives you wonderful mornings, coffee in hand on either deck with a gorgeous view. Evenings are made for barbecues and watching the sunsets. The home has 2 newer pellet stoves to heat the house for those cold winter nights. The 1728 sq foot barn has several stalls for those horse lovers. Don't let this one get away. Land is hard to come by these days!!! Seller also owns the 6 acre pieces on each side.