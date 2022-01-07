 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $629,000

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $629,000

Model: The Zephyr with an Unfinished Basement and Covered Patio. Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. ON HOLD UNTIL JANUARY 5, 2022.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Car burns in Spring Creek

Car burns in Spring Creek

ELKO – County firefighters responded to a car fire Wednesday evening at a home in the Hog Tommy area of Spring Creek.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News