4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $644,900

Model: The Overton 2.0 with Covered Patio. Status - Not Permitted. This lot is available as land only for $120,000. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay $10,000 towards Buyer's closing costs, mortgage insurance, or interest rate buy-down. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. Standard features may have changed, some features may no longer be considered standard.