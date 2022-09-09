 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $650,300

4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $650,300

Model: The Spring Creek 2.0 with Bonus Room and Covered Patio Status - Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay $10,000 towards Buyer's closing costs, mortgage insurance, or interest rate buy-down. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.

