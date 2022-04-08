Model: The Spring Creek 2022 with Bonus Room. Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD.Price includes water softener, water filter, and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only. The annual fee for Road maintenance is TBD (see Road Maintenance Agreement in Associated Docs
4 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $674,600
